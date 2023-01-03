Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Buys C$27,681.08 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$27,681.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,392,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,620,092.67.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 62,450 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$176,977.06.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$26,463.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 65,100 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$176,134.56.

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Stock Up 4.7 %

TSE WILD opened at C$3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$540.13 million and a PE ratio of 62.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WildBrain Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on WILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

See Also

