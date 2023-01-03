Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the period.

RXT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

