Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $7.88

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,594,507 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 768,600 shares of company stock worth $5,398,441. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

