Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $7.88

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,594,507 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 768,600 shares of company stock worth $5,398,441. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
