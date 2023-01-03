Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$187,284.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$187,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$477,219.92.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

