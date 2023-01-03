Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.54. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$40.38 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The company has a market cap of C$23.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

