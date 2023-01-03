Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEOAY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

