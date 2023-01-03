Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$572,345.80 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.