Analysts Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $11.17

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

GRPH opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 419,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

