Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.40 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

