Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty Sells 13,392 Shares

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at C$114.85.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.07.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.