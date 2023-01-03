Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,180.56.

Several brokerages have commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.06) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.65) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,275 ($15.36) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

