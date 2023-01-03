AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 520,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $275,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,158 shares of company stock worth $3,147,354. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

