Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Declines By 17.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accolade by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 597.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 81,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Accolade Trading Up 1.2 %

Accolade stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

