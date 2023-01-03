ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.