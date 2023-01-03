ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

