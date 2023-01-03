Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Update

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 592,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,069 shares of company stock worth $393,229 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

