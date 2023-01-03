Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Increases By 12.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 780,600 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.