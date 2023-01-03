Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Increases By 12.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 780,600 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

