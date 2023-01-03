AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 45.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 154,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 620,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.18%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

