ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,380,232 shares of company stock worth $28,771,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.38. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

