Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 13.1%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

ADNWW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

