Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aditxt Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Aditxt has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,101.67% and a negative return on equity of 601.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aditxt will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aditxt in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Articles

