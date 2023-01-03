Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $6.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

RENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

