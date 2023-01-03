Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives $94.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Acciona from €43.20 ($45.96) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Acciona stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.10. Acciona has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

