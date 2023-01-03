China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNH. StockNews.com cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. Analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

