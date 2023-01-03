PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.