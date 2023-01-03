Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.