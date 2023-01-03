Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $9.67

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Up 0.2 %
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
See Also
