Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $69.50

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.