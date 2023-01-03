Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $69.50

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.
NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NXRT stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
