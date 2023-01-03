Ryvyl (RVYL) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ryvyl to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl Competitors 54 445 951 14 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ryvyl and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Ryvyl’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryvyl has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million -$26.45 million -0.61 Ryvyl Competitors $1.57 billion $111.52 million 13.62

Ryvyl’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Ryvyl Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Summary

Ryvyl rivals beat Ryvyl on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

