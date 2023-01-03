Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bioventus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bioventus by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Stock Performance

About Bioventus

Shares of BVS stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

