Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

