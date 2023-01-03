Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE GHL opened at $10.25 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

