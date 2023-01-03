Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.37). Research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

