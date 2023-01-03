Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aurcana Silver Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.67. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
