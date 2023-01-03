Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurcana Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.67. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

