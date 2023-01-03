Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Axtel Price Performance
AXTLF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
