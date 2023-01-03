Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AVTBF stock opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.30.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets premium cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

