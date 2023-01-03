Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AVTBF stock opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.30.
About Avant Brands
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.