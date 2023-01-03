Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.