Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Grows By 12.1%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.65. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.