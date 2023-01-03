Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,373,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 15,111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,393.1 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

