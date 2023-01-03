Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

