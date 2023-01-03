Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Fagron Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.
Fagron Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.