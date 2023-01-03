Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $229.92

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

