Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $83.50

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.25 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

