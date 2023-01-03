Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $18.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 117.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 347,261 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 637.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 171,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,667 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

