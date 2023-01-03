Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $158.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

