SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $94.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.36 on Friday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.