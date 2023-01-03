Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE GGG opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.96.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

