PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.40.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after buying an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after buying an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

