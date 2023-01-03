Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $396.88

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.88.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

