Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $396.88

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.88.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

