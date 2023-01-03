Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $233.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of GLOB opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

