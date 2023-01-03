Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $233.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Globant Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GLOB opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $318.98.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
