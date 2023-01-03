Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $51.83

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE GM opened at $33.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

