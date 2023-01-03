Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $85.88

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $64.60 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

