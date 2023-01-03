Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $85.88

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE DIN opened at $64.60 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
